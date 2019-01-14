Terrapure finalizes Taro dump expansion bid

The public is being given until March 1 to let the province’s environment ministry know how it feels about the proposed expansion of upper Stoney Creek’s Taro industrial dump.

Owner Terrapure Environmental submitted its final environmental assessment on Jan. 11, starting a seven-week formal commenting period on its bid to boost the site’s capacity to 10 million cubic metres — up from 6.32 million — and raise the height by 2.5 metres.

The plan also seeks to reopen a capped section by Mud Street and return the dump to an original 59-hectare footprint approved in 1996 by placing waste in an 18-hectare stretch along Green Mountain Road set aside for clean fill.

Former owner Newalta Corp. got approval to shrink the waste footprint in 2013 in return for raising the site’s initial 14.5-metre height by four metres.

It had to be one of those two things — gross incompetence or a scam — and I don’t think we should be rewarding either of those. — Wes Connor

Terrapure spokesperson Greg Jones said the final environmental assessment clarifies some technical details, for instance now estimating the site’s contaminating lifespan at 50 to 80 years — up from 25 to 50 — in response to a peer reviewer’s comments.

But he said the proposed expansion, which is opposed by the city, is unchanged from the one outlined in a draft EA released for comment last August.

“We feel that we’ve made the case from an environmental and technical perspective,” Jones said.

Wes Connor, an area resident and persistent expansion critic, said it’s “totally unacceptable” the final EA doesn’t address his formal complaint the community is losing benefits promised by Newalta during the 2013 site changes.

Selling points back then included greater distance between waste and surrounding homes, and more flexibility for the site’s post-closure use.

Newalta said the changes would also cut leachate going into the sewer by a quarter, no longer require the liner to be perforated by a key groundwater pump and avoid putting waste in a deep section that could settle and affect the liner’s performance.