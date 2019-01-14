Legal pot shops will be allowed in Hamilton come April 1

A divided city council will allow legal pot shops in Hamilton in spite of itself.

A motion to "opt out" of allowing legal cannabis retailers in the city failed in a 8-8 tie vote Monday. (A tie vote is considered a defeat.)

All cities in Ontario must decide by Jan. 22 whether to allow legal pot shops under provincial legislation. But that same legislation states if a city does not vote specifically to opt out, the province considers that city to have "opted in."

Councillors debated the pros and cons of allowing legal retailers for several hours Monday.