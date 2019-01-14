The new chair of Hamilton’s public school board says resolving a persistent bus driver shortage is a key goal for trustees for the coming year.

Alex Johnstone, who took over from Todd White in December, said other major areas of focus for 2019 will include transition plans for students who are getting new or expanded schools and adjusting to any changes emanating from Queen’s Park.

Of special interest on the latter will be the impact of a spring budget on school funding and negotiations with teachers and other union groups whose collective agreements expire at the end of August, she said.

On the bus driver front, Johnstone said the board is considering options like increasing the one-kilometre kindergarten walking distance to 1.2 kilometres to match the Catholic board and revising bell times to allow existing drivers to do more runs.

But she said she’s also hopeful the province will provide more money to increase driver pay and consider lifting a 40 per cent cap on the number of bus routes the public and Catholic boards’ joint transportation consortium can award to one company.

“The idea was to encourage better competition. The challenge was that transportation companies were forced to take on contracts across multiple boards as opposed to focusing their service on just one board,” Johnstone said.

“The intent was good but there were unintended impacts.”

School transitions will keep trustees busy this year, she said, with nine new builds and expansions at three other schools, mostly the result of accommodation reviews.

Five new or expanded schools are set to go through a naming process this spring — Beverly, Ancaster Senior, C.H. Bray, Eastdale and Summit Park — with another five to follow in the 2019-20 school year.

Johnstone said accommodation reviews have helped stabilize the board’s budget by closing schools that were half empty or in disrepair while also allowing capital dollars to be redirected to renew surviving schools.