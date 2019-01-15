Serious crash closes Highway 6 early Tuesday

Emergency crews are on scene of a serious crash in Flamborough early Tuesday.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called to the Millgrove area just before 6 a.m. to a stretch of Highway 6 between Concession roads 7 and 8 east, for reports of a crash.

According to the Hamilton Fire Department twitter feed, the call includes a patient without vital signs.

Police have not yet said how many are injured, the severity of injuries or how many vehicles are involved.