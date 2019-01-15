Animal Adoptions of Flamborough looking for new home

After 20 years on Mill Street, Animal Adoptions of Flamborough is looking for a new home.

AAF president Mary Lamb said that the animal rescue organization has simply outgrown their current space at 16 Mill St. North.

“Right now we have 700 square feet,” Lamb said, adding that they also have a 200 square-foot garage for storage. “We need twice that much.”

She said that the new location doesn’t have to be right in Waterdown, adding she doesn’t mind if it is on a nearby concession.

“We have to stay in Flamborough.” — Mary Lamb

However, it is vital that the charity stays in Flamborough.

“We have to stay in Flamborough,” she said.

She said that an ideal rental location would have more than 1,400 square feet and parking, and the building must be able to accommodate the addition of a screened-in area, so the four-legged friends can enjoy safely enjoy the sunshine — and bird-watch.

Animal Adoptions is now in its 29th year, and Lamb said that there is always a long list of cats and kittens waiting to come into the rescue’s care — and generally, there are 40-plus felines at the shelter waiting for their forever homes.

She added that doesn’t include the cats and kittens in foster homes, waiting their turn to the go to the shelter.

Lamb said that the organization's first location was upstairs at 40 Mill St. North — which meant going up and down 13 stairs every time they needed to get water.