Matt Timms ends OHL career by joining Guelph Gryphons

“I had an idea of the direction I was heading in, and I was in contact with a lot of schools,” he said. “Guelph just seemed to be a good fit for me.”

Timms said that with having five years of school paid for through his time in the OHL, he felt it would be most prudent to get a head start on his schooling now.

He added that the school’s proximity to Waterdown was a draw.

“I’ve always been kind of a homebody — that’s a big thing for me — so I thought Guelph was a good fit in that sense,” he said, adding that from his conversations with the team, he felt it would be a good fit from a hockey standpoint.

In addition, he said that Guelph will launch a sport management program next year — which is what he plans to study.

Timms said that it all happened pretty quickly.

He started going to class Jan. 7 — and played his first U Sports game on Jan. 10, a 4-3 shootout loss to York University.

“It’s Olympic ice, so it was a pretty tiring game,” he said.

Timms said that the Gryphons — which feature fellow Waterdown native and OHL alum Stephen Templeton — didn’t get off to the start they wanted, but he expects the team to be able to do some damage at playoff time.

From a gameplay standpoint, Timms said that there is a bit of a learning curve from the OHL to the U Sports game.

“I went from being one of the oldest guys to the bottom of the totem pole, the youngest,” he said. “Guys are a lot bigger, a lot stronger, so you’ve got to be a bit more careful with that.

“There are some 25-year-old men out there, so that’s a little different than playing an OHL 16 or 17-year-old.”

Timms said that with the bigger, stronger players, puck battles are a bit harder; but, he said with the Olympic-sized ice in Guelph, there is a bit more space to work with.

“Not that you have more time — you just have more areas to pass the puck to,” he said. “Guys are a little more open.”

In 35 games with the Knights this season, Timms recorded one goal and 23 assists.

While Timms said that he wasn’t as pleased as he could have been with his play in London, he noted it was difficult to move to a new team after four years in the same system with the Peterborough Petes.

“It’s almost like muscle memory — you just know what you’re doing,” he said. “Then you go somewhere else and the first 10-15 games is an adjustment.”

He added that even little things, like a new game day routine, added a bit of culture-shock to the move.

Still, he said that it was exciting to play on such a high-calibre team as the Knights.

“I played on a good team in Peterborough, but I’d never played on a team of that calibre, with that many high-end prospects,” he said. “It was pretty cool to practice with them every day — it definitely made me better.”

Timms said that he’s not sure if he would have liked to have a farewell, adding he doesn’t think it’s sunk in yet that his OHL career is over.

He admitted that it is a bit of a change to go from an overage OHL lifestyle to that of a varsity athlete.

“There’s a lot of free time [in the OHL],” he said. “I’m obviously going to miss the free time, but it’s nice getting into a routine at school here.”

Over 266 OHL games, the former second-round pick in the OHL Priority Selection recorded 19 goals and 131 assists.

Looking back on his OHL career, Timms said that he really enjoyed his four years in Peterborough, noting his third year in the league was likely the highlight.

Timms notched 11 goals and 63 points in 68 games for the Petes, and was nominated for the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the top defenceman in the league.

“The OHL was good to me, and I had a lot of good years,” he said. “I think I put up pretty good numbers, and had some years I can look back on and be pretty proud of.

“But now I’m focused on getting my education and we’ll see what’s next for me with hockey — whether it’s going pro or maybe hanging them up.”