Waterdown Habitat for Humanity build to begin in March

A new Habitat for Humanity townhouse build in Waterdown will get underway this spring.

Habitat for Humanity Hamilton executive director Sean Ferris said that the intent is to begin to build three townhouse units at the corner of Dennis Avenue and Dundas Street in Waterdown in March — with completion slated for August.

“We’re are so close to our permit, I can taste it,” Ferris said. “We will be building this year.”

Ferris said that the build will be managed by Mikmada Homes president Adam Nesbitt.

“We’re so excited, because this is our first build in Waterdown." — Sean Ferris, Habitat for Humanity Hamilton

“We would expect that we would have the families in the homes by August,” he noted. “So, they can get settled in and if need be, get registered and set up for September in a new school.”

Ferris said that the build is still being built to the same three-townhouse plan at the location — which will see three three-bedroom units of about 1,500 square feet, not including the basements.

“We’re so excited,” he said. “Our expectation is we’ll be handing keys over by August.”

Ferris said that fundraising for the project has come along nicely, but said if there are professionals who want to contribute products or services, they would be welcomed.

“It would allow us to reduce our cost and allow us to build faster in other places,” Ferris said. “We’ll be doing a push in late February or early March to see if there’s anyone else who wants to come on board.

“Once it gets rolling, it’s going to happen relatively fast, but we’re absolutely still interested in hearing from anyone who wants to contribute.”