Habitat for Humanity Meaning of Home contest kicks off

Habitat for Humanity Canada and Genworth Canada are partnering for the 12th annual Meaning of Home writing contest to support the non-profit organization.

The contest, which is open to students in grades 4-6, invites students to submit a poem or essay explaining what homes means to them. One winner from each grade will be picked, who will be able to direct a $25,000 donation to the Habitat build of their choice.

Habitat for Humanity Hamilton executive director Sean Ferris said in addition to the grand prizes, Genworth — a mortgage insurance company — also provides a $10 contribution for every entry to the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate.

That means, he said, for every entry from the Flamborough area, Habitat’s Hamilton chapter gets a $10 donation.

“We encourage all students in grades four through six to enter the contest, which is an excellent opportunity for fun and learning.” — Sean Ferris, Habitat for Humanity Hamilton

“Meaning of Home is not only a great way to encourage children to write creatively and think independently, it also teaches the next generation the importance of giving back to the community and foster active participation as global citizens,” Ferris said. “We encourage all students in grades 4 through 6 to enter the contest, which is an excellent opportunity for fun and learning.”

Three runner-ups from each grade will also be chosen, who will win a $5,000 donation to the build of their choice. In addition winning entries will secure students pizza parties and iPads, among other prizes.

Since 2007 more than 50,000 Canadian students have taken part in the contest, raising over $1 million for Habitat for Humanity across the country.

“We do reach out to the school boards and in the past we’ve done presentations that tie-in with the curriculum,” he said, “but it’s not necessary to do it through the school at all — it’s just necessary to have parental permission and go ahead and make that submission.”

The contest opened Jan. 7, and submission will be accepted until Feb. 18. Winners will be announced in April.

For more information or to submit an entry, visit meaningofhome.ca.