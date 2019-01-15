Congestion, job creation key priorities for Skelly in 2019

Specific to Flamborough, Skelly said she has been working closely with the horse racing industry and said the Slots at Racetrack program — which was ended under the previous government — should be revisited.

“I’ll be continuing to work on behalf of that industry and the families that area affected by it,” she said. “We’ve seen devastation in the industry and we have to address that.”

Skelly said slots have been reintroduced at some of the tracks, and she is continuing to make with industry stakeholders.

“We’re going to work closely with horse people, because they have really been left out of the discussion until now.”

As well, Skelly said she has a healthy relationship with the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, something she will continue with an upcoming prebudget consultation with the chamber members.

She added there have been ongoing meetings with the chamber identifying red tape the members believe is preventing them from growing their business in the province.

One of the main issues she hears from constituents — and across the province — are issues with the health-care system. She said a particular concern are numbers of long-term care beds.

“Our population is aging — it’s certainly aging in our riding,” she said. “We have to do what we can to add more beds to the health-care system.”

As well, Skelly said legislation will come into place in the next 12 months, which the government has already passed, that will expand natural gas service across the rural areas of the province.

“I know that people in Flamborough are really excited about that,” she said. “We’re looking at bringing natural gas to communities across rural and northern Ontario and Flamborough will definitely be part of that.

“I think it will have a huge impact on residents in our riding.”