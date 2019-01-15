Congestion, job creation key priorities for Skelly in 2019

Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly said the congestion in Ontario — and particularly in Waterdown — will be a key issue in 2019.
“It is incredibly difficult for people to drive through Waterdown — and for people who are in business, to move goods,” she said. “That is a priority, not just for me, but for the province.”
To deal with the congestion, Skelly said the Waterdown bypass needs to be built.
“It has dragged on far too long,” she said of the project. “The traffic nightmare in Waterdown is unacceptable and it has to be addressed.”
Skelly said while the project is in the purview of the City of Hamilton, she will make sure the province does anything it can to expedite the bypass.
“Whether it’s red tape — any sort of barrier that’s in place at the provincial level will be addressed,” she said. “It is absolutely imperative that the bypass be built.”
The first-term MPP said the bypass is just one part of the solution to Waterdown’s traffic woes. Skelly said expanded GO train service to Niagara is another move to help congestion in the area, adding she’ll be pushing to see more trains added to the service.
“People will use GO, they will get out of their cars, if you provide service,” she said, adding she’ll also be pushing for increased service at the West Harbour GO Station.
In addition, Skelly said job creation is one of her main focuses for the year — and has been since she was elected. The former City of Hamilton Ward 7 councillor said to that end, she brought Premier Doug Ford to visit the riding and city in his first trip outside of Queen’s Park, showcasing how important the area is job creation in the province.
“I’m going to continue doing what I have been doing — that’s focusing on job creation,” said Skelly. “Making life — as our party is — more affordable for people across my riding, and right across Ontario.”
Specific to Flamborough, Skelly said she has been working closely with the horse racing industry and said the Slots at Racetrack program — which was ended under the previous government — should be revisited.
“I’ll be continuing to work on behalf of that industry and the families that area affected by it,” she said. “We’ve seen devastation in the industry and we have to address that.”
Skelly said slots have been reintroduced at some of the tracks, and she is continuing to make with industry stakeholders.
“We’re going to work closely with horse people, because they have really been left out of the discussion until now.”
As well, Skelly said she has a healthy relationship with the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, something she will continue with an upcoming prebudget consultation with the chamber members.
She added there have been ongoing meetings with the chamber identifying red tape the members believe is preventing them from growing their business in the province.
One of the main issues she hears from constituents — and across the province — are issues with the health-care system. She said a particular concern are numbers of long-term care beds.
“Our population is aging — it’s certainly aging in our riding,” she said. “We have to do what we can to add more beds to the health-care system.”
As well, Skelly said legislation will come into place in the next 12 months, which the government has already passed, that will expand natural gas service across the rural areas of the province.
“I know that people in Flamborough are really excited about that,” she said. “We’re looking at bringing natural gas to communities across rural and northern Ontario and Flamborough will definitely be part of that.
“I think it will have a huge impact on residents in our riding.”
