Hamilton police asking to hire 27 new staff in 2019 budget

The Hamilton Police Service wants to hire 27 new staff this year, including 25 sworn officers and two special constables for court security.
The request is part of the service's $178.4 million budget — a 3.23 per cent increase over last year — going before the Hamilton Police Services Board Tuesday afternoon.
The budget is offset by $12 million in revenues, leaving $166.4 million to be paid by tax dollars. The budget must first be approved by the board, before going for final approval to city council.
The significant hiring ask comes amid mounting public pressure and political discourse around the need to hire new officers.
Last fall the head of the union representing officers called the current police staffing levels a "crisis." Hamilton Police Association president Clint Twolan told the Spectator that the situation was so dire officers from three specialized units had to be temporarily moved to cover vacancies in front-line patrol over the summer.
Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella said he was compelled to make the temporary move because there simply were not enough officers to cover shifts.
The requested new hires includes 24 new front-line officers to be divided evenly among patrol at the city's three divisions. That means two new officers per squad.
There is also a request for one new sexual assault unit detective constable, with the expectation that a second detective be hired in 2020. This is part of the changes the service committed to after a community review found 70 per cent of sexual assault cases cleared as "unfounded" between 2010 and 2016 had been closed incorrectly.
The review team, which included several sexual assault agency experts, found cases had been dismissed without all witnesses being interviewed, or without forensic testing being requested, because a disproportionate weight was given to the accused's version of events, or a reliance on rape myths.
Hamilton police committed to changing this, including officers being trained to understand the neurobiology of trauma and making the review team permanent.
Seven closed cases are being reviewed, after Hamilton police said they will review any closed case at the request of a victim.
"As reported cases of sexual assault continue to rise, along with tighter timelines and court requirements, two detective constables are required," police say in the budget report.
Hamilton police are asking for two new special constables for court security this year and two more are anticipated in 2020. This is in response to the provincial offences administration and courtrooms being moved from the John Sopinka Court House to 50 Main St. E., the budget says.
But there is also some uncertainty in the budget.
Like all years, staffing costs continue to represent the vast majority of the police budget — 89 per cent of the 2019 Hamilton police budget.
But officers have been without a collective agreement since the end of 2017. There is ongoing bargaining between the police association and the board, but nothing has been finalized. So the budget estimates a compensation package, based on comparable contracts with the other "big 12" police services in Ontario — at a cost of $0.82 million.
There are $850,000 in capital expenses, including roof repairs at central and east end stations and a rooftop HVAC repair at the mountain station. Right now the board wants those expenses to be on the City of Hamilton budget — if that is turned down and the repairs shift onto the police budget, the total net budget will increase by another 0.53 per cent.
Hamilton police are also still waiting to hear from the Province of Ontario whether it will continue to get Police Effectiveness and Modernization and Court Security/ Prisoner Transfer Upload grant monies that totalled $6.61 million in 2018.
This marks the first budget since Hamilton police hired its first chief administrative officer Anna Filice.
The budget presentation is happening at the police board meeting in council chambers at 2 p.m.
