Lowe's looks to hire for 6,350 positions on Feb. 23

Lowe's Canada is holding a national hiring day Feb. 23 as it seeks to fill 6,350 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions this spring.

Interested candidates can walk into any Lowe's store or RONA corporate store between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day. Management teams will be on site to accept applications and meet with candidates.

Lowe's has Hamilton locations at 1945 Barton St. East and 100 Portia Dr., Ancaster.

See lowescanada.ca for more information.

