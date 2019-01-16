By the numbers: the regions under the Ford government’s review

Total population: 645,862

Number of regional council members: 29. Members include the regional chair, and mayors and regional councillors from the local area municipalities.

Lower-tier municipalities:

Ajax

Population: 119,677

Mayor: Shaun Collier

Regional councillors: 3

Ward councillors: 3

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 19,946

Geographic size: 67 square kilometres

Brock

Population: 11,642

Mayor: Debbie Bath-Hadden

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 1,940

Geographic size: 423.34 square kilometres

Clarington

Population: 92,013

Mayor: Adrian Foster

Regional councillors: 2

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 15,336

Geographic size: 611 square kilometres

Oshawa

Population: 159,458

Mayor: Dan Carter

Regional councillors: 5

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 15,945

Geographic size: 145.64 square kilometres

Pickering

Population: 91,771

Mayor: Dave Ryan

Regional councillors: 3

Ward councillors: 3

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 15,295

Geographic size: 231.55 square kilometres

Scugog

Population: 21,617

Mayor: Bobbie Drew

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 3,603

Geographic size: 414.71 square kilometres

Uxbridge

Population: 11,832

Mayor: Dave Barton

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 1,972

Geographic size: 15.45 square kilometres

Whitby

Population: 128,377

Mayor: Don Mitchell

Regional councillors: 4

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 16,047

Geographic size: 146.66 square kilometres

Halton Region

When region was created: Jan. 1, 1974

Regional chair: Gary Carr

Total population: 548, 435

Number of regional council members: 21

Lower-tier municipalities:

Burlington

Population: 183,314

Mayor: Marianne Meed Ward

Councillors: 6 (serve as both regional and ward)

Average number of constituents per councillor: 30,552

Geographic size: 185.66 square kilometres

Halton Hills

Population: 61,161

Mayor: Rick Bonnette

Regional councillors: 2

Ward councillors: 8

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 6,116

Geographic size: 276.27 square kilometres

Milton

Population: 101,715

Mayor: Gordon Krantz

Regional councillors: 4

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 12,714

Geographic size: 40.36 square kilometres

Oakville

Population: 193,832

Mayor: Rob Burton

Regional councillors: 7

Ward councillors: 7

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 13,845

Geographic size: 138.89 square kilometres

Muskoka District

When region was created: 1971

Regional Chair: John W. Klinck

Total population: 60,599

Number of regional councillors: 23

Lower-tier municipalities:

Bracebridge

Population: 16,010

Mayor: Graydon Smith

Regional councillors: 3

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,001

Geographic size: 628.22 km²

Gravenhurst

Population: 12,311

Mayor: Paul Kelly

Regional councillors: 3

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 1539

Geographic size: 518.06 km²

Georgian Bay

Population: 2,499

Mayor: Peter Koetsier

Regional councillors: 2

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 417

Geographic size: 547.61 km²

Huntsville

Population: 19,816

Mayor: Scott Aitchison

Regional councillors: 3

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,477

Geographic size: 710.01 km²

Lake of Bays

Population: 3,167

Mayor: Terry Glover

Regional councillors: 2

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 528

Geographic size: 677.91 km²

Muskoka Lakes

Population: 6,588

Mayor: Don Furniss

Regional councillors: 3

Ward councillors: 6

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 732

Geographic size: 794.26 km²

Niagara Region

When region was created: Jan 1, 1970

Regional Chair: Jim BradleyTotal population: 447,888

Number of regional councillors: 31

Lower-tier municipalities:

Fort Erie

Population: 30,710

Mayor: Wayne Redekop

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 6

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 4,387

Geographic size: 166.27 km²

Grimsby

Population: 27,314

Mayor: Jeff Jordan

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 8

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 3,035

Geographic size: 68.93 km²

Lincoln

Population: 23,787

Mayor: Sandra Easton

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 8

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,643

Geographic size: 162.81 km²

Niagara Falls

Population: 88,071

Mayor: Jim Diodati

Regional councillors: 3

Ward councillors: 8

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 8,006

Geographic size: 209.73 km²

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Population: 17,511

Mayor: Betty Disero

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 8

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 1,946

Geographic size: 132.81 km²

Pelham

Population: 17,110

Mayor: Marvin Junkin

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 6

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,444

Geographic size: 126.43 km²

Port Colborne

Population: 18,306

Mayor: William C. Steele

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 8

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,034

Geographic size: 121.96 km²

St. Catharines

Population: 133,115

Mayor: Walter Sendzik

Regional councillors: 6

Ward councillors: 12

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 7,395

Geographic size: 96.13 km²

Thorold

Population: 18,801

Mayor: Terry Ugulini

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 8

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,089

Geographic size: 82.99 km²

Wainfleet

Population: 6,372

Mayor: Kevin Gibson

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 1,593

Geographic size: 217.31 km²

Welland

Population: 52,293

Mayor: Frank Campion

Regional councillors: 3

Ward councillors: 12

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 3,486

Geographic size: 81.04 km²

West Lincoln

Population: 14,500

Mayor: Dave Bylsma

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 3

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 3,625

Geographic size: 387.81 km²

York Region

When region was created: 1971

Regional Chair: Wayne Emmerson

Total population: 1.1 million

Number of regional councillors: 21

Lower-tier municipalities:

Aurora

Population: 55,445

Mayor: Tom Mrakas

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 6

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 9,241

Geographic size: 49.85 km²

East Gwillimbury

Population: 24,000

Mayor: Virginia Hackson

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 6

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 4,000

Geographic size: 245 km²

Georgina

Population: 45,418

Mayor: Margaret Quirk

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 7,570

Geographic size: 288 km²

King

Population: 24,512

Mayor: Steve Pellegrini

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 6

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 4,085

Geographic size: 333 km²

Markham

Population: 328,966

Mayor: Frank Scarpitti

Regional councillors: 4

Ward councillors: 8

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 27,416

Geographic size: 212.35 km²

Newmarket

Population: 84,224

Mayor: John Taylor

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 7

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 10,528

Geographic size: 38.45 km²

Richmond Hill

Population: 185,540

Mayor: Dave Barrow

Regional councillors: 2

Ward councillors: 6

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 23,193

Geographic size: 100.95 km²

Vaughan

Population: 306,230

Mayor: Maurizio Bevilacqua

Regional councillors: 3

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 38,279

Geographic size: 273.52 km²

Whitchurch-Stouffville

Population: 45,837

Mayor: Iain Lovatt

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 6

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 7,640

Geographic size: 206.41 km²

Oxford County

When region was created: 2001

Warden: Larry Martin

Total Population: 110,862

Number of regional councillors: 8

Lower-tier municipalities:

Blandford-Blenheim

Population: 7,399

Mayor: Mark Peterson

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 1,850

Geographic size: 382.3 km²

East Zorra-Tavistock

Population: 7,129

Mayor: Don McKay

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 1,426

Geographic size: 242.30 km²

Ingersoll

Population: 12,757

Mayor: Ted Comiskey

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 6

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,126

Geographic size: 12.75 km²

Norwich

Population: 11,001

Mayor: Larry Martin

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,750

Geographic size: 431.27 km²

South-West Oxford

Population: 7,664

Mayor: David Mayberry

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 6

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 1,277

Geographic size: 370.73 km²

Tillsonburg

Population: 15,872

Mayor: Stephen Molnar

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 6

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,645

Geographic size: 22.33 km²

Woodstock

Population: 40,902

Mayor: Trevor Birtch

Regional councillors: 2

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 6,817

Geographic size: 48.97 km²

Zorra

Population: 8,138

Mayor: Marcus Ryan

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,035

Geographic size: 528.94 km²

Peel Region

When region was created: Jan 1, 1974

Regional Chair: Nando Iannicca

Total Population: 1.382 million

Number of regional councillors: 29

Lower-tier municipalities:

Brampton

Population: 593,638

Mayor: Patrick Brown

Regional councillors: 6

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 59,364

Geographic size: 266.36 km²

Caledon

Population: 66,502

Mayor: Allan Thompson

Regional councillors: 4

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 8,313

Geographic size: 688.16 km²

Mississauga

Population: 721,599

Mayor: Bonnie Crombie

Regional and ward councillors (all act in both roles): 11

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 65,600

Geographic size: 292.43 km²

Waterloo Region

When region was created: 1973

Regional Chair: Karen Redman

Total Population: 535,154

Number of regional councillors: 15

Lower-tier municipalities:

Cambridge

Population: 129,920

Mayor: Kathryn McGarry

Regional councillors: 2

Ward councillors: 8

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 12,992

Geographic size: 113.01 km²

Kitchener

Population: 233,222

Mayor: Berry Vrbanovic

Regional councillors: 4

Ward councillors: 10

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 16,659

Geographic size: 136.77 km²

North Dumfries

Population: 10,215

Mayor: Susan Foxton

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,554

Geographic size: 187.43 km²

Wilmot

Population: 20,545

Mayor: Les Armstrong

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 4,109

Geographic size: 263.78 km²

Waterloo

Population: 104,986

Mayor: Dave Jaworsky

Regional councillors: 2

Ward councillors: 7

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 11,665

Geographic size: 64.02 km²

Wellesley

Population: 11,260

Mayor: Joe Nowak

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 4

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,815

Geographic size: 277.76 km²

Woolwich

Population: 25,006

Mayor: Sandy Shantz

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 5,001

Geographic size: 326.15 km²

Simcoe County

When region created: 1843 (as Simcoe District)

Warden: George Cornell

Total population: 305,516

Number of regional councilors: 31

Lower-tier municipalities:

Adjala-Tosorontio

Population: 10,975

Mayor: Floyd Pinto

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 1,829

Geographic size: 372.3 km²

Bradford West Gwillimbury

Population: 35,325

Mayor: Rob Keffer

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 7

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 4,416

Geographic size: 201 km²

Clearview

Population: 14,151

Mayor: Doug Measures

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 7

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,022

Geographic size: 557.32 km²

Collingwood

Population: 21,793

Mayor: Brian Saunderson

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 7

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,724

Geographic size: 33.46 km²

Essa

Population: 21,083

Mayor: Sandie Macdonald

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 3

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 5,271

Geographic size: 280.07 km²

Innisfil

Population: 36,566M

ayor: Lynn Dollin

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 7

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 4,571

Geographic size: 284.21 km²

Midland

Population: 16,864

Mayor: Stewart Strathearn

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 7

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,108

Geographic size: 26.62 km²

New Tecumseth

Population: 34,242

Mayor: Rick Milne

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 8

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 3,805

Geographic size: 274.21 km²

Oro-Medonte

Population: 21,036

Mayor: Harry Hughes

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 3,506

Geographic size: 587.08 km²

Penetanguishene

Population: 8,962

Mayor: Douglas Leroux

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 7

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 1,120

Geographic size: 25.36 km²

Ramara

Population: 9,488

Mayor: Basil Clark

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 1,581

Geographic size: 418.2 km²

Severn

Population: 13,477

Mayor: Mike Burkett

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,246

Geographic size: 549.75 km²

Springwater

Population: 19,059

Mayor: Don Allen

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 3,177

Geographic size: 536.2 km²

Tay

Population: 10,033

Mayor Ted Walker

Regional councillors: 0

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,007

Geographic size: 139.07 km²

Tiny

Population: 11,787

Mayor: George Cornell

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 3

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 2,947

Geographic size: 336.93 km²

Wasaga Beach

Population: 20,675

Mayor: Nina Bifolchi

Regional councillors: 1

Ward councillors: 5

Average number of constituents per councillor (ward and regional): 3,446

Geographic size: 24.68 km²

– With files from Emerald Bensadoun