Divers swim with giant great white shark off Oahu's coast

HONOLULU — Divers monitoring tiger sharks feeding on a decomposing sperm whale off the coast of Oahu were surprised by a great white shark, a rare sighting in Hawaii waters.

Diver Ocean Ramsey tells the Honolulu Star-Advertiser the smaller sharks left when the possibly pregnant great white came to dine on the whale Tuesday.

Ramsey studies sharks, advocates for their conservation and leads educational diving tours. Ramsey and her team were working offshore from Sand Island with a permit from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Ramsey estimated the shark to be more than 20 feet (6 metres) long and 8 feet (2.4 metres) across.