With storm approaching, Hamilton and Halton issue cold weather alerts

"It may feel more like a winter storm because of all the snow, then the blowing snow, then you've got the wind chill," he said.

The public can report the location of a person in need of shelter to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 ext. 0.

Environment Canada says the track of the storm is still uncertain.

The weather event is likely to impact travel so he warned people should make arrangements in case of poor conditions.

Given the looming snow, the Hamilton Fire Department is reminding people to shovel around fire hydrants for easier access by firefighters.

A delay caused by a hydrant buried in snow can "significantly" impact efforts to save lives and minimize property damage, the fire department said in a news release.

The fire department also wants people to clear snow accumulated around exit doors, furnace vents and natural gas meters.

Furnace and water heater vent pipes can be buried in snow drifts, so the fire department encourages people to check them as well.

While anyone can be affected by extreme cold weather, Halton Region warns groups at a higher risk include adults over 65, infants, young children, outdoor workers, hikers, skiers and people without property shelter, clothing or food.

For those who must be outside during a cold alert, the City of Hamilton recommends:

•Dressing in layers of clothing and keeping your inner layers dry

•Protecting your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat and gloves

•Protecting your feet with dry socks

•Drinking warm fluids but avoiding caffeine and alcohol

•Avoiding strenuous exercise

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec

