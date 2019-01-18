Hamilton school board braces for $4m funding cut

Hamilton’s public school board is bracing for the loss of about $4 million in provincial funding as it begins to prepare a budget for the coming school year.

Associate director Stacey Zucker said although the Ministry of Education won’t announce annual grants for student needs until late March, those not related to staff salaries are expected to be cut by four per cent.

Affected grants will include those for textbooks, supplies and technology, she told trustees on the finance and facilities committee, which will oversee the drafting of a 2019-20 budget for approval by the end of June.

“In a good year — in, say, last year — we would usually not project any increases or decreases, but we have been hearing through different circles that we should be budgeting for a four per cent reduction,” she said.

We have been hearing through different circles that we should be budgeting for a four per cent reduction. — Stacey Zucker

Zucker said the cuts won’t apply to fixed costs, like staffing, salaries, benefits and class sizes set by existing collective agreements and provincial legislation.

Trustees will have some flexibility to blunt cuts in affected areas, she said, but are restricted on funding envelopes, so can only spend special-education grants for special education, for instance.

“There are certain things that will come through from the priorities that we have that we may not want to reduce for the sake of making sure that we’re supporting students the way that the public and board expects,” she said.

“We wouldn’t see necessarily an overall four per cent reduction in each of the line items from the expense side. That would be determined by this table.”

Zucker said as always, the board’s budget will be tied to enrolment, used to calculate the grants for student needs, which make up the lion’s share of funding.

The current year’s $575.8-million budget, for instance, includes 562.8 million in the grants based on an average daily enrolment of 49,690 as of Oct. 31.