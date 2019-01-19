STORM WATCH: Closures, cancellations and updates

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning Friday morning for Hamilton and Niagara. The heavy snow is expected to begin Saturday morning and continue into the evening.
If your community organization is closing or cancelling and event or activity on Saturday, email news@thespec.com
For City of Hamilton service emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewers and more, call 905-546-2489.
The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton issued a cold weather alert effective the evening hours of January 19, 2019. Also, a cold warning has been issued by the Halton Region Health Department.
• • •
• All Mohawk College campuses are closing at 3:30 p.m., due to inclement weather.
• All Community Recycling Centres closed today at noon for residential waste and recycling drop off. As well, our Kenora Transfer Station will close as of 2pm.
• All HPL branches are closing at 2pm today Saturday, January 19, with the exception of Stoney Creek Branch (already closed) and Binbrook, Freelton and Carlisle Branches (closing at 1pm). We will re-open tomorrow, Sunday, January 20th regular schedule.
• Hamilton Recreation Centres and arenas remain open this afternoon. Rec Centres will close early, between 5-6pm — any evening programs are cancelled. Arenas will remain open.
• All HWDSB schools and administrative buildings are closed over the weekend of January 19 and 20 due to severe weather conditions. This closure applies to all weekend events, including Continuing Education programs and community rentals in our schools.
• The Art Gallery of Burlington has closed for the day. Check @ArtGallBurl for updates regarding tomorrow's operations.
• Acclaim Health has closed both the Burlington Adult Day Program and the Oakville Adult Day Program will be closed on January 19, 2019. All other services are operating normally. We are sorry for the inconvenience.
• Columbia International College is closed.
• The Royal Botanical Rock Garden has closed, due to weather conditions. The RBG Centre and spider exhibit remains open.
• Hamilton civic museums are closed today.
• Hamilton Arts Council has cancelled today's Art Bus Adventure to the Woodland Cultural Centre. The trip will be rescheduled for February.
• Due to severe weather expected Saturday, the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers Scope Clinic scheduled for Jan. 19 at the Hamilton Spectator from 1-5 p.m. has been cancelled. It has been rescheduled for Saturday Feb. 2 at the Hamilton Spectator building from 1- 5 p.m. For more information, please see the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers website at www.amateurastronomy.org or call (905) 627-4323.
• Hamilton Lacrosse Association Girls Winter Skills Clinic at ILA on Saturday, 11 a.m. is cancelled due to the winter storm warning.
