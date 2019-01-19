Boston Common to get $28 million in improvements

BOSTON — The oldest public park in the United States is getting a $28 million makeover.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh along with the city's Parks and Recreation Department and Friends of the Public Garden say the improvements will ensure that Boston Common can withstand heavy use by city residents and visitors, New England weather and "the test of time."

The funding comes from the sale of the city's Winthrop Square garage.

The investment will build on a number of improvements to Tremont Street, Boylston Street and pathways within the park before its 400th anniversary in 2034.