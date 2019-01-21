No injuries after fire at Ponderosa nudist resort

News 06:52 AM The Hamilton Spectator

No one was injured after a fire broke out overnight at a nudist resort near Freelton.

Emergency crews were called to the Ponderosa Nature Resort for nudists on Concession 8 West just after 1 a.m.

Hamilton police say a seasonal trailer that was not in use caught fire. The blaze extended to a vehicle parked outside it.

Damage is estimated at $75,000.

Police say the fire is not being considered suspicious.

