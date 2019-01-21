The Latest: New York City airport faces wind disruptions

The Coast Guard said crews arrived on the island just over half an hour after the call came in Monday morning. The air temperature was 7 degrees (minus-14 Celsius) with 30 mph wind.

The search and rescue co-ordinator for Coast Guard Sector New York says a bad situation can turn to worse very fast in such conditions.

Emergency works throughout the U.S. now say at least six people have died following the vicious winter storm that ravaged the northeastern U.S. over the weekend

A man in charge of transportation at a southwestern Michigan school district had a fatal heart attack while shovelling snow.

___

11:25 a.m.

Officials say at least five people have died following the vicious winter storm that ravaged the eastern U.S. over the weekend.

At least four people were killed Sunday due to the storm including a 12-year-old girl in suburban Chicago who died after a snow fort collapsed while she was playing outside a church. A utility worker in Connecticut was fatally struck by a falling tree as he was repairing a power line.

And in Wisconsin, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says a 59-year-old man and a 91-year-old man collapsed and died Sunday in two separate incidents after removing snow.

A snowplow driver in Kansas was killed Saturday when the plow he was driving rolled over on a highway.

___

9:15 a.m.

Frigid air and high winds are causing dangerous travel conditions throughout the eastern U.S. after a powerful winter storm pummeled the region over the weekend.

The National Weather Service forecasts Monday's temperatures will be more than 20 degrees (minus-7 Celsius) below normal across the Northeast, with gusty winds and wind chills approaching minus 40 degrees in northern New York and Vermont.

The bitter cold is expected to stymie travel once again with FlightAware reporting nearly 280 flights cancelled as of Monday morning.

Another storm system is already developing over the Rockies that could blanket the same region with more snow by the end of the week.

By The Associated Press