Hamilton councillors agree to hire consultant to examine possible sale of entertainment facilities

Hamilton’s entertainment facilities could be on the chopping block depending upon a consultant’s review of the three facilities.

Councillors agreed to spend $200,000 to have a third-party review of the possible sale of FirstOntario Centre, FirstOntario Concert and the Hamilton Convention Centre.

“We want to minimize the costs to taxpayers (and) maximize the opportunities (to the private sector),” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

“I support this wholeheartedly. This is not going to happen quickly. We are not going to redevelop these sites in the next couple of years. Starting to develop a longer range plan is critically important.”

Over the last few years councillors have methodically moved to take less responsibility for the operational costs of the three facilities, which are all in need of significant financial upgrades.

Currently, Spectra oversees FirstOntario Centre and FirstOntario Concert Hall, while Carmen’s Group oversees the Hamilton Convention Centre since 2013, saving the city about $5 million, while also providing “exceptional stewards” of the facilities.

Hamilton continues to provide an operating subsidy of $1.4 million to Spectra Venue Management to operate FirstOntario Centre and FirstOntario Concert Hall, a financial burden some councillors want to eliminate.

In 2016 the city hired Golden Horseshoe Enterprise Inc. for $50,000 that contributed to a $240,000 study to review FirstOntario Centre. The subsequent report proposed two renovation options: a partial facility upgrade at a cost of $68 million, or transform the facility into a NHL-criteria sports venue at a cost of $252 million.

Hamilton is already funding the cost to upgrade the building’s escalators and elevator. A report in 2017 stated it will cost about $4.3 million for the repairs. The tender for the escalator repairs has been awarded and work will begin this year. In addition, the city may have to spent more money, estimated to be about $7 million, to improve the facility’s ice equipment.

“There will be some required investment,” said Rome D’Angelo, director of facilities management.