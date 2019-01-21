Hamilton high school enrolment drop prompts job cuts

Hamilton’s public school board is cutting 17 high school teaching positions for the second semester beginning on Feb. 1 after an unexpected dip in fall enrolment.

The 14,027 secondary students enrolled as of Oct. 31 — the date used to calculate provincial grants — were 290 fewer than projected by staff.

Denise Dawson, senior manager of business services, said lower enrolment at high schools scheduled to close at the end of June and 45 fewer international students drove most of the decline.

The biggest drop came at Sir John A. Macdonald, which is being shuttered as part of an accommodation plan that is opening the new Bernie Custis high school at Scott Park in September.

New schools generally do attract students and walkable new schools for sure can. — Stacey Zucker

The downtown school’s 822 students were 138 fewer than projected, which Dawson attributed to a reduction in Grade 9 and international students.

Others with larger enrolment drops included Sir Winston Churchill, down 52, Delta, down 42, and Nora Henderson holding school (formerly Barton), down 31.

On the plus side, Dundas Valley had 46 more students than projected, followed by Sherwood on the east Mountain, up 19.

But high school enrolment has been on a steady decline in recent years and there are now 1,119 fewer students than five years ago — enough to fill Saltfleet District in upper Stoney Creek.

Associate director Stacey Zucker said staff is projecting secondary enrolment will fall by less than one per cent for the 2019-20 school year before rebounding to reflect increases in elementary students and the opening of the new Custis and Henderson high schools.

She said staff is being conservative on projections for Custis and actual enrolment will give an idea of what to expect at the replacement Henderson, under construction on the south Mountain, expected to open in the 2020-21 school year.