Carlisle's 'Lunch Lady' finalist for Mompreneur Award of Merit

Chrissy Ronalds, who runs the Lunch Lady Hamilton, joined the Mompreneurs Women in Business group after becoming a franchisee in the hopes of meeting other women who were also managing a busy work and home life. Now, the Carlisle entrepreneur is a finalist for the Mompreneur Award of Merit.

Ronalds has a corporate background and runs a household with five children.

“When we merged families, I was still in corporate. We moved in together, the kids were a bit older and then we decided to have more kids — well, another child, and we had twins,” she said with a laugh. “We went from three right away to five kids.”

It was on maternity leave that Ronalds decided she wanted to make a change, eager to find a career that was more rewarding with a schedule that better met her lifestyle. She also wanted a job that would allow her to put herself into her work — with flair.

“Through her own trials and tribulations as a mom of five, she has found entrepreneurship as a way to contribute to her family while making a difference in other people’s lives." - Maria Locker, founder and CEO of the Mompreneur Showcase Group Inc.

Ronalds reached out to a Lunch Lady franchisee friend, who provided her with insight on running her own business. Among the appealing aspects of entrepreneurship was being able to play an active role in her children’s school community. So she took the leap.

Out of the Lunch Lady kitchen in Ancaster, Ronalds and her team provide meals to 40 schools in Hamilton and the surrounding area, including Caledonia and Brantford. The business provides hot and cold nutritional lunches to elementary school students, giving parents a break from having to make them.

“We communicate with parents, parents order directly through us and then we make the lunches here,” said Ronalds, adding Lunch Lady Hamilton caters to its clients by offering vegetarian, gluten-free and halal meal options. All menu items are nut-free and allergy aware, and meet the requirements for Food at School.

“Our vision is giving to make sure that kids are getting an option to eat more balanced meals,” she said.

Lunch Lady staff go beyond just making meals — they dish them out, heading to the schools to serve hungry youngsters.

“The school benefits because there’s no work for them, we take care of everything, the lunch ladies go into the school, we make sure the kids get their lunches,” she said.