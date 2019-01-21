Hamilton trustee wants school boards to get cut of pot profits

A Hamilton public school trustee is urging his colleagues to push Queen’s Park to give a share of the money it makes from cannabis sales to education.

Ward 3 rookie trustee Chris Parkinson said someone needs to lobby for school boards to get a cut of pot profits because other jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized have seen a spike in psychoses among adolescent students.

“Are we advocating? Because we’re sure going to get knifed,” Parkinson said during a staff update on the board’s budget at a Jan. 17 meeting of trustees’ finance and facilities committee.

“We should be in there with the elbows up and saying, ‘Hey, you do have a new revenue stream here and this is kind of where we need it most.’”

Committee chair Dawn Danko said any request for cannabis revenues will have to come from trustees, if they’re so inclined.

Staff’s role is to build relationships with the Ministry of Education to help it understand Hamilton’s needs, the central Mountain trustee said.

“The elbows would not come from staff,” Danko said. “From a trustee perspective, we could have an opportunity to send a letter to the ministry to highlight concerns.”

Board chair Alex Johnstone said she’s discussed the issue with Parkinson and believes the city’s public health department is best suited to press for resources to deal with any negative impact from legalization on students.

“They would be the body that supplements a lot of the support in our schools,” the trustee for wards 11 and 12 said.

Parkinson said he planned to raise the matter again at a Jan. 28 meeting of the full board.