Freezing rain warning issued for Hamilton

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Hamilton and surrounding areas, for overnight Tuesday.

"A band of snow mixed with ice pellets will move through the regions tonight with 2 to 5 cm of snow. The snow and ice pellets will change over to or become mixed with a period of freezing rain overnight tonight," a statement issued at 3:17 p.m. says.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for tail lights ahead and maintain a safe following distance."

The freezing rain is expected to change to rain later Wednesday morning with temperatures rising above freezing.