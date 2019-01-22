Freezing rain warning issued for Hamilton

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Hamilton and surrounding areas, for overnight Tuesday.
"A band of snow mixed with ice pellets will move through the regions tonight with 2 to 5 cm of snow. The snow and ice pellets will change over to or become mixed with a period of freezing rain overnight tonight," a statement issued at 3:17 p.m. says.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for tail lights ahead and maintain a safe following distance."
The freezing rain is expected to change to rain later Wednesday morning with temperatures rising above freezing.
Wednesday will have a high of 6 C and a low of - 4 C.
Meanwhile, Hamilton's Medical Officer of Health has cancelled a Cold Weather Alert that had been in place since Saturday. Temperatures are no longer at or below minus 15 degrees Celsius or minus 20 degrees Celsius with wind chill, the threshold at which the alert is issued.
