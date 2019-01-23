UPDATE: Freezing rain warning ends for Hamilton

Environment Canada has ended a freezing rain warning for Hamilton and surrounding areas. But brace for a messy commute Wednesday morning.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for tail lights ahead and maintain a safe following distance," Environment Canada said.

Freezing rain has turned to rain, creating sloppy conditions just days after the year's first snow storm dumped up to 40 cm of snow on the area.

Schools and buses for the Hamilton Catholic and public boards are open and running this morning. Expect delays, HWCDSB said in an email early Wednesday.