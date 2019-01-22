Freelton's Ethan Del Mastro selected for Canada Games

“But I also know our team — I think we have a really strong team,” he said. “Good forwards, good D, and good goalies, as well as a good coaching staff.

“It should be good competition, but I think we can come out victorious.”

In addition to hockey, Del Mastro said, he is excited to take in some of the other sports at the Canada Games — and to take part in the opening ceremonies.

Del Mastro described himself as a two-way defenceman who can contribute offensively while shutting down the opposition’s top players.

Since atom level, he has played in the Greater Toronto Hockey League, one of the most competitive minor hockey leagues in the world and a breeding ground for OHL players. For the past three seasons he has suited up for the Toronto Marlboros, under head coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffey.

Del Mastro said Coffey, a three-time Norris Trophy winner and four-time Stanley Cup champion, has been a great mentor.

“He’s a great coach and a great person,” Del Mastro said. “It’s always nice to have someone who knows what they’re talking about with hockey.

“He gives you these little pointers that you might not see from other coaches — because he’s played, he knows small things that you wouldn’t think about.”

He said Coffey is valuable on and off the ice — including pointers on how to prepare for the games.

Del Mastro started his career with the Flamborough Sabres minor hockey program and was coached by Glen Smith — who was instrumental in his hockey career by petitioning the organization’s board of directors to allow the young defenceman to play a year up, in tyke.

“He gave me the chance to play with older kids,” he said, noting that was instrumental in his development and gave him the chance to make the jump to AAA. “It helped tremendously because I got to learn about playing higher-calibre (hockey) earlier than other players would.”

Heading into the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, Del Mastro has been projected by Prospect Pipeline, an OHL- and NHL-draft ranking website, as a mid-to-late second-round pick. In a January ranking of the top 160 prospects for the April 6 draft, Del Mastro was ranked 20th.

He also suited up for the 10th annual GTHL Top Prospects Game in December for Team Graves-Primeau-Tucker and was named a top performer in the 4-3 overtime win.

Del Mastro said the prospect game was a great experience, and admitted the year has gone extremely well so far. He said that, for the rest of the season, he hopes to continue to play well — with an eye on the OHL draft.

“Most people my age in AAA are hoping to be drafted (to the OHL),” he said.

He said to prepare for the draft he plans to spend more time in the gym, to ready his body for a playoff run and the OHL Cup — as well as the Canada Games.

“I’m super excited for the draft — I can’t wait — I want to keep playing well and keep things rolling,” he said. “If I play well throughout this, hopefully I can get selected high in the OHL draft — that would be an honour.”