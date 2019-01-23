‘Situation critical’ for homicides, violence in Hamilton nursing homes

Tammy Carbino — still haunted by the images of her father's badly beaten face and body two years ago — hopes a new report on homicide and violence in nursing homes makes the Ontario government take notice.
The report, Situation Critical, cites coroner's reports showing 27 known homicides in Ontario long-term care homes from 2012 to 2016.
Carbino's father, James Acker, is not counted among them, but his death in 2017 was ruled a homicide .
Acker, 86, was attacked in his sleep and viciously beaten by another resident with Alzheimer's who wandered into Acker's room at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas in the middle of the night.
Acker was taken by ambulance to hospital with head trauma and other severe injuries, but never recovered. He died in hospital two-and-a-half months later.
Carbino is troubled by Situation Critical's finding that the rate of homicide in nursing homes is more than four times that of Toronto's.
She says that after the first long-term care homicide, even after the first five, measures should have been taken to ensure there weren't any more.
"It just seems insane," she says.
Sheena Hudson, whose 88-year-old mother Hilde Hudson was badly injured last March while at the Idlewyld Manor in Hamilton, read Situation Critical, released on Monday, and says "after what we went through with mom, I wasn't even shocked."
Hilde, who has since died, was found with a battered face and swollen head by one of her daughters. While the sisters believe their mother was assaulted, the manor at the time felt she had a fall, but was "open to the idea" that she was attacked.
Hudson said she is surprised the homicide rate is not higher and bets the incidents of assault by dementia patients "is totally under-reported."
Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition that produced Situation Critical, said there are more homicides than are reported because they don't include the victims of Elizabeth Wettlaufer, who confessed to murdering eight residents, and such cases as that of a Mississauga victim who died of his injuries weeks later in hospital.
The coalition, since the report, has been inundated with emails, phone calls and Facebook posts from people recounting their own experiences with long-term care homes, she added.
Situation Critical highlights, among other problems, rising and intolerable violence in nursing homes, extremely low staffing rates, and inadequate care for the complex illnesses residents have because of hospital policies of "off-loading patients to lesser-funded levels of care".
Hamilton Health Coalition co-chair Janina Lebon, who held a news conference Monday at Central Library on the report, issued a challenge to those reading it:
"People say health care is important. So what are you going to do to protect it?"
Carbino found the report helpful but also devastating in that nothing seems to have changed since her father's beating and death.
"This makes me so sad," she says. "Hearing it, I get upset ... my heart goes out to families who have someone in long-term care and to families who face putting their loved one in there," she says.
"It's terrifying. The odds are stacked against them. I don't think they are safe."
Canada, she adds, needs a culture shift in order to start valuing seniors at any stage in life.
"Our seniors built this country. This should be a beautiful stage of their life. They should be in a safe, comfortable and beautiful environment."
