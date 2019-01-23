Celebrating Black History Month in Hamilton

For Corey Grant, Black History Month in Hamilton is something all city residents should celebrate.

“It’s a chance to see what African Canadians have done in the community,” said the former Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver, assistant coach and public school teacher who is also co-chair of the city’s Black History Committee.

From sports to business to education to politics and academics, Grant noted, African Canadians have played a key role in the community and he feels it’s important to acknowledge the contributions of people like Lincoln Alexander, Bernie Custis, Evelyn Myrie, Sandi Bell and Marlene Thomas-Osbourne to name a few.

Black History Month kicks off with a celebration event in the council chambers of Hamilton City Hall at 10 a.m. on Feb 1 followed by the Reverend John C. Holland Awards, one of Hamilton’s premier events, on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at LIUNA Station.

Grant said the public is encouraged to attend both events.

See johnhallandawards.com for ticket information and for more information about the city hall kickoff contact Grant at corey.grant@hbhc.ca.

Of the many African Canadians who have contributed to the community, it is Custis, who died nearly two years ago, that Grant said he always looked up to.

Grant said the former Tiger-Cat, McMaster football coach and school principal was a scout for the Cats and insisted the team choose him in the first round of the 1999 Canadian Football League draft.

“He stood on the table for me and was the reason I got drafted by Hamilton,” said Grant, who played university football at Wilfrid Laurier in Kitchener after graduating from Orchard Park High School in Stoney Creek. “It was amazing to hear that; I’m trying to walk in his footsteps.”

Like Custis, Grant, who has a master’s degree in science in education and a teacher’s certificate from Canisius College in Buffalo and a BA in sociology from Laurier, may return to teaching and even look to become a school principal one day.