Managing growth key for Ward 15 trustee Deathe in 2019

Another issue that will continue throughout 2019 is a shortage of bus drivers.

“Busing is a huge problem,” Deathe said. “Our community is one of the worst hit … because Attridge is the company where we have the most bus driver shortages.”

Deathe said the HWDSB is looking at different ways to resolve the issue alongside the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board.

“We’re looking at bell times, but we’re also looking to the ministry, because they lay out the criteria for the contracts with bus companies,” she explained. “So we’re hoping there might be some change around that.”

However, Deathe said the issue is one that boards across Ontario are struggling with.

Other priorities include a continued focus on math and reading in the ward schools.

“Most of our schools are above average, above the EQAO benchmark,” she said. “But there’s room for improvement — we’ve really set ambitious targets and we’re carefully monitoring each and every student.”

She added the board is monitoring the students on an ongoing basis, rather than waiting for the EQAO assessment to indicate an issue.

Due to the growth, another ongoing question Deathe has dealt with is the possibility of expanding French immersion programming to WDHS. She said now that French immersion is offered at both Guy B. Brown Elementary School and Mary Hopkins Elementary School, many have raised the option of adding the secondary level program.

But Deathe said the ward is not yet at the threshold necessary to offer it at the high school — which is about 400 students.

As well, Deathe said there are a number of facility updates happening around the ward, including new roofs at Millgrove and Balaclava, while Millgrove will also get renovations to the library, gym and building facade.

“So you’re going to see some changes and upgrades at Millgrove.”

In addition, a new boiler will be installed at Mary Hopkins, while an artificial turf field and running track will be installed at WDHS this summer, Deathe said.

In addition, Deathe said mental health remains a focus in Ward 1. To that end, HWDSB started the We Help campaign which encourages students to find and offer help.

Deathe added all of the work and priorities in Ward 15 is within the framework of budget cuts to the Ministry of Education. She stressed that, especially within Waterdown, potential partnerships could help make up possible shortfalls.

“I think we need to be more creative in reaching out to our community,” she said. “I think partnerships with our community are important to the success of our students and our schools.”