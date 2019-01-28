Hamilton's Snow Angels help residents in need of a hand clearing snow

Snow angels are alive and well in Hamilton.

Since 2005, volunteers have been helping low-income seniors and people with disabilities promptly clear their driveways and walkways of snow. It’s a program that continues today with snow angels volunteering their time as a family to help their neighbours in need.

“Part of our messaging is also just look out for your neighbours,” said Rikki Frith, project manager for the city’s neighbourhood development section.

Frith explained the program offers incentives to high-school students with volunteer hours. Those hours, first a bonus for the sons of Jeff Cripps, soon lead to an annual seasonal activity for all members of the Cripps clan, who saw this as a great way to give back to the community.

it was a good experience for us all to get out. – Jeff Cripps

“I think we were just looking for something that we could do together as a family,” said Cripps, who has been volunteering as a snow angel for the past three years. “I know there’s a lot of people out there that can probably use us. There’s probably some people that shovel when they probably shouldn’t because of health concerns.”

Snow angels get to work when there is at least three centimetres of accumulation. They have 24 hours to go out and clear the walking and driveway areas of their assigned clients.

The city requires snow angels to be 14 years of age or older and in good physical health. But most importantly, they must be reliable. The program also protects the privacy of the client so there is minimal interaction.

“We’re just strictly to go and remove the snow and then we go,” explained Cripps, adding “The odd person obviously comes out and says hi once in a while.”

According to Amelia Steinbring, executive director of Flamborough Connects, Flamborough typically sees 10 to 14 snow angels out and about serving eight to 10 clients each winter.

To help the volunteers in their duties, each is given a set of warm mitts, hats and warm socks – all donated by Mark’s,” said Frith. In the spring, they are invited to an appreciation event.