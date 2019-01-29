New $16.4-million Beverly school gets provincial OK

The Ontario government has allowed the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board to use $2 million of its own money to build the new school at the Beverly Community Centre site.

The approval for the funding of the new $16.4-million school — with space for 465 students — was announced Jan. 25 in a news release issued by Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly.

“Today’s announcement confirms that Flamborough students will have a new, modern school where they can learn and grow," Skelly said in the release. “Our government understands the needs of rural Ontario and I am grateful for the government’s commitment to this project and the families of Flamborough.”

The build, which will house students from Beverly Central, Dr. John Seaton and Queen’s Rangers schools, was delayed after tenders this summer came back 35 per cent overbudget.

Although the project was re-tendered in the fall, a second round failed to resolve the funding gap, despite changes to the project — which will include a city-funded 3,800 square-foot community space within the school. As a result, trustees asked the province for permission to use board money to up the budget in October 2018.

HWDSB chairperson Alex Johnstone said that the $2 million will come from the board’s property disposition fund, which is the proceeds of property sold by the board; the fund is generally used for school renewal.

“There is no additional funding that has been announced, it’s just the approval of the property disposition fund,” she said.

The Ministry of Education originally committed $7.5 million for a 347-pupil place school in March 2015, but announced additional funding of $3.46 million in early 2018 to increase the size of the school to 465 students, confirmed HWDSB communications manager Shawn McKillop.

In April 2018, the ministry approved an additional $3.39 million for "extraordinary costs," bringing the total funding to $14.39 million — prior to the approval to use $2 million of the board's own money on Jan. 25, McKillop added.

Johnstone said that the approval means the board can move forward to complete the project.