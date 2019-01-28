Storm watch: Up to 20 cm of snow expected

As for the rest of city streets and highways, drivers are warned to prepare for quickly changing conditions and deteriorating conditions on the road.

Environment Canada is warning that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

Hamilton paramedics have tweeted out cautions to people shovelling snow, saying they experience increased volumes of calls for related back injuries and cardiac arrests.

They advise people to shovel safely to prevent injuries.

The city of Hamilton is advising people to drive safely and to give snow removal crews on the roads plenty of room to operate. Officials are also suggesting that if you don't have to go out, don't.

City removal crews will be focused on keeping priority roads clear throughout the day.

Officials are also asking residents to park off the street if at all possible, and if they have a city-service emergency to call 905-546-24-89.

In Burlington, the city has declared a winter snow event, which means street parking is prohibited until further notice. For snow control updates in that city, go to burlington.ca/snow

Temperatures are adding to the wintry blast, with the high this morning at minus 17 C, but feeling like of minus 27 C with the wind chill.

The temperature is expected to rise to minus 2 C this evening and then falling to minus 16 C overnight.

Daily forecasts through to Friday includes a chance of flurries for each day.

Your community cancellations or closures can be emailed to: news@thespec.com.