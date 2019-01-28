Storm watch: Up to 20 cm of snow expected

Mohawk College and Hamilton's public schools are closing early due to the snow storm today.
Snow, at times heavy, is expected to continue throughout the day and night, bringing up to 20 cm by the time this storm is over.
Mohawk College is closing at 4 p.m. and cancelling all classes and events for today.
Hamilton's public school board has sent out an advisory that all of its schools and buildings will close at 6 p.m. — cancelling all meetings, after-school sports, adult education classes and community uses.
City cancellations can be found at hamilton.ca/node/27911
HSR buses are experiencing delays of approximately 10 minutes across the system. For updates, check the HSR twitter feed listed on the city website.
An area of lake effect snow blanketed Hamilton this morning, dumping 5 to 10 cm of snow so far.
The drive home from work is expected to take some time as the total snowfall predicted by tonight is in the 15 to 20 cm range, thanks to snow associated with an Alberta Clipper that comes in later today and tonight.
Hamilton police have advised drivers to avoid the upbound lanes on the Kenilworth Access this afternoon. A large city truck carrying salt hit a pedestrian bridge about half way up the access, while its bucket was raised, police said.
The salt cleanup could take up to four hours.
As for the rest of city streets and highways, drivers are warned to prepare for quickly changing conditions and deteriorating conditions on the road.
Environment Canada is warning that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.
Hamilton paramedics have tweeted out cautions to people shovelling snow, saying they experience increased volumes of calls for related back injuries and cardiac arrests.
They advise people to shovel safely to prevent injuries.
The city of Hamilton is advising people to drive safely and to give snow removal crews on the roads plenty of room to operate. Officials are also suggesting that if you don't have to go out, don't.
City removal crews will be focused on keeping priority roads clear throughout the day.
Officials are also asking residents to park off the street if at all possible, and if they have a city-service emergency to call 905-546-24-89.
In Burlington, the city has declared a winter snow event, which means street parking is prohibited until further notice. For snow control updates in that city, go to burlington.ca/snow
Temperatures are adding to the wintry blast, with the high this morning at minus 17 C, but feeling like of minus 27 C with the wind chill.
The temperature is expected to rise to minus 2 C this evening and then falling to minus 16 C overnight.
Daily forecasts through to Friday includes a chance of flurries for each day.
Your community cancellations or closures can be emailed to: news@thespec.com.
