UPDATE: Snow day for area students as Hamilton digs out of record GTA snowfall

Snow day!
Hamilton and Halton public and Catholic schools and buses are cancelled Tuesday morning after a record snowfall blanketed the GTA overnight.
The Weather Network is reporting a record snowfall fell across the region overnight into Tuesday, dumping up to 26 cm in some areas.
Road crews have been working throughout the night to clear the still blowing snow that promises to make the Tuesday morning commute sloppy and dangerous.
Mohawk College campuses are open today.
A snow plow has also reportedly struck a hydro pole on the Mountain early this morning at Mohawk Rd. W. and West 5th.
Snow fall is expected to end this morning and we are looking at a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries.
Local blowing snow. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.
Temperature falling to minus 11 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
The storm began at the tail end of the Monday commute home.
What did fall Monday, and the conditions that the snow and temperatures created, were enough to cause numerous closures. Mohawk College, McMaster University, and Hamilton's public and Catholic schools all closed early.
Hamilton police continue to advise drivers to go slowly and drive accordingly. .
Hamilton paramedics tweeted out cautions to people shovelling snow, saying they experience increased volumes of calls for related back injuries and cardiac arrests.
They advise people to shovel safely to prevent injuries.
The city of Hamilton is advising people to drive safely and to give snow removal crews on the roads plenty of room to operate. Officials are also suggesting that if you don't have to go out, don't.
Officials are also asking residents to park off the street if at all possible, and if they have a city-service emergency to call 905-546-2489.
In Burlington, the city declared a winter snow event Monday, which means street parking is prohibited until further notice. For snow control updates in that city, go to burlington.ca/snow
Your community cancellations or closures can be emailed to: news@thespec.com.
