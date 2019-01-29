UPDATE: Snow day for area students as Hamilton digs out of record GTA snowfall

What did fall Monday, and the conditions that the snow and temperatures created, were enough to cause numerous closures. Mohawk College, McMaster University, and Hamilton's public and Catholic schools all closed early.

Hamilton police continue to advise drivers to go slowly and drive accordingly. .

Hamilton paramedics tweeted out cautions to people shovelling snow, saying they experience increased volumes of calls for related back injuries and cardiac arrests.

They advise people to shovel safely to prevent injuries.

The city of Hamilton is advising people to drive safely and to give snow removal crews on the roads plenty of room to operate. Officials are also suggesting that if you don't have to go out, don't.

Officials are also asking residents to park off the street if at all possible, and if they have a city-service emergency to call 905-546-2489.

In Burlington, the city declared a winter snow event Monday, which means street parking is prohibited until further notice. For snow control updates in that city, go to burlington.ca/snow

