UPDATE: Snow day for Hamilton as area sees record snowfall

Snow fall is expected to end this morning and we are looking at a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries.

Local blowing snow will continue. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.

Temperature falling to minus 11 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

The storm began at the tail end of the Monday commute home.

What did fall Monday, and the conditions that the snow and temperatures created, were enough to cause numerous closures. Mohawk College, McMaster University, and Hamilton's public and Catholic schools all closed early.

Hamilton police continue to advise drivers to go slowly and drive accordingly. There were no reports of serious collisions.

Hamilton paramedics tweeted out cautions to people shovelling snow, saying they experience increased volumes of calls for related back injuries and cardiac arrests.

They advise people to shovel safely to prevent injuries.

The city of Hamilton is also advising people to drive safely and to give snow removal crews on the roads plenty of room to operate. Officials are also suggesting that if you don't have to go out, don't.

Officials are also asking residents to park off the street if at all possible, and if they have a city-service emergency to call 905-546-2489.

In Burlington, the city declared a winter snow event Monday, which means street parking is prohibited until further notice. For snow control updates in that city, go to burlington.ca/snow

Your community cancellations or closures can be emailed to: news@thespec.com.

STORM WATCH: Closures, cancellations and updates

- Hamilton, Halton, Haldimand public and Catholic schools and transportation closed.

- Niagara public and Catholic schools are open, transportation is cancelled. Public secondary school exams set for today are happening Wednesday.

- Grand Erie District School Board schools are closed, transportation cancelled.

- McMaster University is open

- Mohawk College is open

- Niagara College campuses are open

- City of Hamilton Recreation Centres, Arenas, Civic Museums are open. However, due to school closures, all drop-in gym programs are cancelled for Riverdale, Laurier, Churchill, Norman Pinky Lewis, Ryerson, Dalewood, MacNab and Hill Park rec centres.

- City of Burlington parks and rec facilities are open

- Burlington Rotary Centennial Pond is open at 1 p.m. today. Hotline: 905-335-7738

- YMCA Child Care Centres throughout Hamilton, Burlington and Brantford are closed.

- YWCA Hamilton has closed all non-essential programs and services until further notice due to inclement weather.

- Hamilton Brain Injury Association is closed and programs are cancelled due to inclement weather in your list of businesses that are closed today.

- Hamilton library branches are open today at 11 a.m. Access and programs before 11 are cancelled.

- St. Matthew's Children's Centre and all programs and offices at St. Matthew's House are closed today

- Toronto Pearson is warning weather may impact your flight. Check status with your airline or visit airport updates