Hamilton school board chairs hold fire on class sizes

The chairs of Hamilton’s public and Catholic school boards are taking a wait-and-see approach to Education Minister Lisa Thompson’s consultations on potentially lifting limits on class sizes in all grades.

Public board chair Alex Johnstone said she and her fellow trustees haven’t had a chance to formally discuss the issue yet, but will focus questions on the impact on student learning and achievement, especially in areas with higher poverty rates.

She said trustees will also want to know if the ministry will provide money to renovate classrooms and add washrooms if it expands kindergarten classes, 90 per cent of which presently must have no more than 29 students.

The remaining 10 per cent can have a maximum of 32 students under some conditions, like if space isn’t available or complying with the lower cap will increase kindergarten/Grade 1 combined classes.

“We are very concerned about how class sizes would impact our goal of having all students read by end of Grade 1,” Johnstone said, adding her board is encouraging parents to make their feelings known to trustees and the ministry.

Catholic board chair Pat Daly said he doesn’t think “anyone is out there advocating for larger class sizes,” so it’s good the province is consulting widely.

Class sizes are set by teacher collective agreements, but the issue isn’t just about the extra staff the caps can require, he said.

“It can create significant facility-space issues and the need for additional portables, and require principals to restructure classes and all of those kinds of things, so added flexibility in some circumstance for sure would be a positive,” Daly said.

Jeff Sorensen, president of the public board’s elementary teachers’ union, said hard caps on class sizes in kindergarten through Grade 3 create a better, safer learning environment and allow more attention to students with special needs.

He said he’d like to see caps extended to grades four to eight, where boards must have an average class size of 24.5 students but can have ones with 30 or 35 students in some cases.