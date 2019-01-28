Councillor wants Hamiltonians to get break on park access

A Mountain city councillor says he wants to see an end to Hamiltonians being “crowded out of their own backyard” when trying to visit popular conservation areas like Webster’s Falls on weekends and holidays during the peak tourist season.

John-Paul Danko said he’s hoping local research think tank CityLAB Hamilton might be able to help by studying potential ways to give city residents preferred access over out-of-towners.

If not, he said he plans to introduce a motion at city council asking the Hamilton Conservation Authority to review the issue.

Danko said it’s not uncommon for tourist areas elsewhere in the world to give locals a break and he believes authority can do likewise, possibly with preferred pricing, access and parking for people who buy admission online in advance.

He said he wasn’t satisfied with suggestions Hamiltonians can visit less popular conservation areas or trails at busy times when he raised the issue during the authority’s 2019 budget presentation to council’s general issues committee on Jan. 22.

“A lot of times people have a certain connection to very specific areas and specific trails, so it’s not really fair to them to ask them to go somewhere else,” the Ward 8 councillor said.

Lisa Burnside, the authority’s chief administrative officer, said people who buy an annual vehicle pass already get some breaks, like earlier entry and later departure times.

She said apart from questioning how a preferential system would work, she shares concerns expressed by Mayor Fred Eisenberger at the Jan. 22 meeting that other conservation authorities might follow suit, making it more difficult to visit their parks.

“I can appreciate a bit of what he’s hoping to achieve, but I think it would be very challenging to do that based on being a Hamilton resident,” Burnside said.

“I’m not sure of the mechanics and I’d be concerned about the ripple effect if other areas began to look inward as well.”