Hamilton's smelly composting facility set to re-open in February

Hamilton’s troubled Central Composting Facility is projected to re-open within the next few days.

Dan McKinnon, general manager of public works, told councillors Jan. 29 during a budget meeting the facility that has been closed since last June, to solve its nasty odour problems that had provoked residential complaints across the lower city, will be opened within the next few days.

He said the facility, operated by Aim Environmental Group, will be fully operational in March.

The odour problems prompted the provincial government to conduct an investigation. As well, the city had been waiting for the province to approve a city plan to fix the smell, including installing carbon filters and stack extensions.

More than 5,000 tonnes of green bin organics have been diverted to the Glanbrook Landfill site since the facility has been closed. The city temporarily allowed leaf and yard waste into the green bin containers during the shutdown.

The facility, which opened on Burlington Street in 2006, handles about 70,000 tonnes of compost material from Hamilton, Halton and Simcoe County annually.

Part of the composting facility problems stemmed from a provincial regulations that were updated forcing composts had to maintain greater than 40 per cent moisture during the curing process.

McKinnon partially blamed the compost facility’s closure for the city’s diversion rate plummeting from about 50 per cent the last few years to 34 per cent in 2018.

He also blamed the decision by the Chinese government stop accepting recyclable materials including, textiles, mixed waste paper, black plastics and Styrofoam. China was the top global importer of a number of recyclable materials. China transforms recyclable trash into consumer products and packaging.

McKinnon said the city lost about $2.4 million revenues last year.