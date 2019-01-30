Hamilton councillors question planning department's proposed 2.7 per cent increase

Thorne said during the Jan. 30 budget meeting 80 per cent of site plans receive conditional approval within 90 days, with 80 per cent receiving final approval within a year.

As well, 75 per cent of draft plans are sent to the planning committee within 18 months.

He said 90 per cent of minor variances are completed within 15 days, and 90 per cent of building permits are issued within five days.

“We are around 90 per cent within the statutory period,” said Thorne.

Ferguson, though, was skeptical of the numbers. He used the Cormorant Road extension in the Ancaster Business Park as an example of the city’s bureaucratic delays. He said it took over nearly 12 years from submitting the application to finally getting the construction started last September.

“That’s incredibly frustrating,” said Ferguson. “I hear regularly from investors they submit their applications, they deal with the matters, and then there’s a new list (to complete). I’m sympathetic to their plight. It’s embarrassing.”

Ferguson said when he hears about how the approval process for building applications has improved, he isn’t convinced.

“What I’m seeing on the board is entirely different (than the reality),” he said.

Thorne acknowledged there are some timelines that need to be improved.

“We have some work to do,” he said.

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark was also critical of the city’s planning strategy that continues to expand the urban boundary with residential development while taxpayers pay for it.

“Developers are salivating,” he said.

Clark said developers should be directed by planning staff to build along transportation corridors rather than, in the Elfrida area. He said it doesn’t cost taxpayers as much for developers to build along transportation corridors because the services are there and have been paid for by taxpayers.

“You are seeing a significant uplift in the tax base by doing that,” said Clark. “Yet we are still permitting green growth in our large urban expansion. Why are we not being more forceful in land development in Hamilton?”

Director of Planning Steve Robichaud disagreed with Clark’s characterization of the city’s strategy.”

“We have to look at the housing type in its entirety,” he said.

Councillors are expected to continue discussing the operating budget until early March.