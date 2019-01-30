Hamilton councillors question planning department's proposed 2.7 per cent increase

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson criticized the planning general manager’s budget proposal that is asking for a nearly $800,000 increase in 2019, while at the same time requesting an additional hike in planning fees.
“I’m actually surprised you are asking for a raise that is greater than inflation at the same time asking for a further $5 million in fee increases,” said Ferguson.
In addition, said Ferguson and other councillors, the planning department has a healthy reserve fund to offset any unexpected costs for 2019.
“I’m not sure that is reasonable.”
The 2019 planning and economic development operating budget is proposing a 2.7 per cent rate increase or $798,920 over 2018’s budget. Councillors had requested all city departments and boards to ask for no higher than a 1.5 per cent increase this year.
The largest increase is due to growth management with a whopping 206.8 per cent that jumps from $176,940 to $6.5 million. Other departments that have increases to their operations include licensing and bylaw at 1.2 per cent, building at 4.5 per cent and the general manager’s budget of 3.3 per cent.
The proposed building fee increases, which were presented to councillors last week, would see hikes to application fees such as sign bylaw, zoning applications and subdivision applications, jump by as much as 1,000 per cent. It could earn the city about $5 million if council approved all of the increases. But a few councillors are opposed to fees that will impact small businesses and rural residents.
Dundas Coun. Arlene VanderBeek said the fee hikes will be an “onerous obligation” on homeowners who just want to make a change to their properties.
Councillors will be debating the fee increases at their March 22nd budget meeting.
Ferguson also took issue with Thorne’s suggestion that the city is doing better at eliminating the time it takes a development or building application to be completed.
Thorne said during the Jan. 30 budget meeting 80 per cent of site plans receive conditional approval within 90 days, with 80 per cent receiving final approval within a year.
As well, 75 per cent of draft plans are sent to the planning committee within 18 months.
He said 90 per cent of minor variances are completed within 15 days, and 90 per cent of building permits are issued within five days.
“We are around 90 per cent within the statutory period,” said Thorne.
Ferguson, though, was skeptical of the numbers. He used the Cormorant Road extension in the Ancaster Business Park as an example of the city’s bureaucratic delays. He said it took over nearly 12 years from submitting the application to finally getting the construction started last September.
“That’s incredibly frustrating,” said Ferguson. “I hear regularly from investors they submit their applications, they deal with the matters, and then there’s a new list (to complete). I’m sympathetic to their plight. It’s embarrassing.”
Ferguson said when he hears about how the approval process for building applications has improved, he isn’t convinced.
“What I’m seeing on the board is entirely different (than the reality),” he said.
Thorne acknowledged there are some timelines that need to be improved.
“We have some work to do,” he said.
Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark was also critical of the city’s planning strategy that continues to expand the urban boundary with residential development while taxpayers pay for it.
“Developers are salivating,” he said.
Clark said developers should be directed by planning staff to build along transportation corridors rather than, in the Elfrida area. He said it doesn’t cost taxpayers as much for developers to build along transportation corridors because the services are there and have been paid for by taxpayers.
“You are seeing a significant uplift in the tax base by doing that,” said Clark. “Yet we are still permitting green growth in our large urban expansion. Why are we not being more forceful in land development in Hamilton?”
Director of Planning Steve Robichaud disagreed with Clark’s characterization of the city’s strategy.”
“We have to look at the housing type in its entirety,” he said.
Councillors are expected to continue discussing the operating budget until early March.
