Hamilton continues to be attractive to tourists

Hamilton’s expanding tourism industry is resulting in three new hotels being constructed in the city.

Economic Development General Manager Jason Thorne told councillors Jan. 30 that new hotels will be sprouting up on the mountain along Upper James, at the MacMaster Innovation Park and in the downtown at King and Queen streets

The new hotels are needed since Hamilton had a record number of people staying in its existing hotels topping up at 22,000 rooms in 2018, where in 2016 the number was below 15,000.

Hamilton’s museums also saw an increase in attendance with almost 220,000 museum admissions in 2018, an increase from 2017’s admissions, which were just over 200,000 admissions and in 2016 when it was just 200,000.

Overall, last year Hamilton hosted 4.5 million visitors, who brought in about $360 million in spending. The city did have a busy year holding the 124th Around the Bay Road Race, the Watchtower Convention, the 61st Canusa Games, the Canadian Country Music Awards, the Ontario Music Educators Association and Canadian Music Industry Education Committee Conference, and the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness that was held late last year.

Hamilton tourism officials still say the Hamilton Convention Centre, operated by the Carmen’s Group, remains an aging, comparably smaller facility and not as competitive as other convention centres that have been built in the area. Hamilton councillors will be considering whether it wants to still own the convention centre later this year.

Hamilton also saw the highest number of film permits issued in 2018 with about 800, compared to 2017 when there was just over 500 permits offered. The next highest number of film permits that were issued was in 2015 when almost 600 were issued.

About 2,300 residents are employed in Hamilton’s hospitality sector, according the city’s tourism strategy. The report stated on average the city at attracts over 4.5 million person visits annually, spending on average about $359.5 million.

Most of the people that visit Hamilton come from the Toronto area, Waterloo region, southwest Ontario, Halton, Brant and Niagara Falls.

People attend a number of events in the city, including cultural activities, museums, sports, parks, historic sites, casinos, and botanical gardens.