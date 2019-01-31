Public invited to help name five Hamilton elementary schools

Hamilton’s public school board is inviting people to help name five elementary schools, including ones being rebuilt or expanded as part of accommodation plans shuttering others.

Shawn McKillop, manager of communications and community engagement, said the naming process will take suggestions until March 22 and likely see trustees make a final decision on May 13.

The five schools include:

— Ancaster’s C.H. Bray replacement school and Ancaster Senior, which is getting a $3.7-million addition this summer to become a two-campus school with neighbouring Fessenden;

— the Eastdale replacement school underway in lower Stoney Creek, expected to open next January, closing Mountain View as part of a broader accommodation plan for the area;

— the growth-related school being built at Summit Park in upper Stoney Creek, scheduled to open this September;

— the school set for construction by the Beverly Community Centre, which is replacing the existing Beverly Central and Dr. John Seaton schools and will also take some students from Queen’s Rangers.

Queen’s Rangers is scheduled to close in June but will serve as the C.H. Bray holding school in September until its replacement opens.

McKillop said individual naming committees for the five schools will be formed in April and make recommendations to trustees.

The committees can recommend up to three names in alphabetical order and will judge submissions on six criteria.