Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger seeking sit down with provincial officials over LRT questions

Mayor Fred Eisenberger is still interested in talking to provincial officials about the future of the $1-billion light-rail transit project.

Since late last year when the province initiated a spending freeze, Metrolinx has stopped purchasing properties along the LRT’s 14-kilometre corridor.

So far, only 45 out of the projected 80 properties have been purchased.

“There is a bit of a freeze across the province,” said Eisenberger, who pointed out the decision will impact projects in Ontario and not just the LRT.

“We are eager and anxious to sit down and talk about lifting the freeze and get on with next steps." - Fred Eisenberger

“We are hoping to have a meeting sooner rather than later (with provincial officials),” he said. “We haven’t had that yet.”

Metrolinx officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Despite Premier Doug Ford’s insistence that the province will provide the $1 billion for the project, there is still uneasiness that the LRT will fall victim to the Progressive Conservative’s cost-cutting measures to eliminate what they say is a $15-billion budget deficit. There are also some indications that if the project goes over budget, Hamilton will have to pick up the extra cost.

Initially, Eisenberger was intent on meeting with Ford. But now, he said, the person to talk to will be Jeff Yurek, Ontario’s recently appointed transportation minister.

“We are eager and anxious to sit down and talk about lifting the freeze and get on with next steps. There seems to be some difficulty in getting a date,” Eisenberger said.

Eisenberger said he would even welcome a conference call with the minister to clarify the LRT issues.