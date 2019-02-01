Hamilton trustees urge minister to curb cannabis shops

Hamilton’s public school board is urging Queen’s Park to put more space between legal pot shops and schools.

Trustees on Jan. 30 unanimously directed board chair Alex Johnstone write a letter to Education Minister Lisa Thompson objecting to the minimum 150-metre separation set by her government.

Dundas-area trustee Paul Tut, who pushed for the missive, said the distance is far too short and could see cannabis stores open within easy walking distance for students, including in a strip plaza near Dundas Valley Secondary School.

“I think reasonable minds will say just don’t put them near schools and children. We have data out there that shows what this stuff can do to young minds, developing minds,” Tut said, calling the province’s policy on pot shops “ham-fisted.”

“It doesn’t seem like there was much thought given to it. When you make policy on the fly like that, there’s consequences and I don’t think they’ve totally calculated all those consequences.”

Student trustee Cameron Prosic said the 150 m distance is so short it’s almost like allowing pot shops anywhere but on school property.

“I could walk to a cannabis retailer and get back before I’m late for class. It’s kind of absurd,” the Grade 11 Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary student said.

“We have one of the high schools with students who are 19 years of age,” he said. “They are going to buy their friends, who may be underage, cannabis, pot. That’s what’s going to happen.”

Johnstone said the board raised similar concerns with the city when councillors deliberated and ultimately decided in January to allow legal pot shops in Hamilton.

“Laws change all the time,” she said of the prospect of the province increasing the separation from schools. “I think it’s about passing legislation that’s in the best interests of students.”