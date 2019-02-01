Tim Horton's co-founder Ron Joyce passes away at 88

The Hamilton businessman who helped create the iconic Tim Hortons empire and made “double-double” a national chant, died in Burlington Jan. 31 at Joseph Brant Hospital. He was 88.

In a tweet Tim Hortons stated “please join us in sharing condolences to the Joyce family.

“Ron was a larger than life friend who not only helped create one of Canada’s most iconic brands but was passionate about ensuring Tim Hortons always gave back to the community.”

Born in Tatamagouche in 1930, Nova Scotia, he co-founded Tim Hortons and established the first franchise with Toronto Maple Leafs star Tim Horton. The first Tim Hortons is located on Ottawa Street.

After the death of Tim Horton, Joyce was instrumental in creating the Tim Horton Children’s Camps and the Tim Horton Children’s Foundation.

He was named a member of the Order of Canada in 1992 in recognition of his dedication to underprivileged children and youth.

Joyce moved to Hamilton at age 16 to find better living conditions than in post-war Nova Scotia. He eventually enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1951. In 1956 he joined the Hamilton Police Service.

He eventually decided to get into the food industry and in 1963 purchased a Dairy Queen franchise in Hamilton. Joyce entered a franchise partnership with Horton in 1967. After Horton’s death in 1967, he purchased Horton’s share for about $1 million and assumed full control of the franchise.