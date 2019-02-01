Hamilton public health issues alert about purple heroin

Hamilton's public health department issued a warning about purple heroin Friday after receiving reports of overdoses linked to the drug.

Associate medical officer of health Dr. Ninh Tran said local paramedics alerted public health to six overdoses — at least one of which was linked to the purple-tinted drug — over the last 24 hours.

This is a higher number of overdose calls than usual, Tran said.

"(Purple heroin) seems to be out here in Hamilton," he said. "It is more potent, it seems to be laced with something and it could be contributing to this increase in overdoses."

Purple heroin is a particularly potent drug that can include fentanyl or carfentanil.

According to the alert, people said it can cause confusion and speech problems as well as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea for several days after consumption.

Hamilton public health issued an alert about the purple-tinted drug last March after learning it was suspected in several overdoses.

The purple heroin circulating now seems to be different than what was around last year, Tran said.

Over the last few weeks, he said he heard a more potent and toxic version of the drug had been circulating in places like Toronto and Oxford County.

Victoria Del Duca with Keeping Six, a group that supports drug users and loved ones, said people she has met through her outreach work have reported a bad batch over the last two weeks but more recently they noticed a "huge spike" in overdoses, witnessing 20 this week alone.