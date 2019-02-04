The Latest: 5 die after small plane crashes into Calif. home

Pokey Sanchez, an assistant chief with the Orange County Fire Department, said firefighters planned to sift through the badly burned two-story house in case there are additional victims of the Sunday afternoon crash.

He didn't know whether the people killed were on board the plane or on the ground. The wounded were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda shortly after taking off from a nearby airport. Video showed airplane parts scattered on the ground and on rooftops. The plane came to a stop on a backyard downhill from the burned house.

3:30 p.m.

Authorities say two people died and two were injured after a small plane crashed into a Southern California house.

The Orange County Fire Authority said the crash in a Yorba Linda neighbourhood ignited the house Sunday afternoon.

There was no immediate information on the extent of the injuries, and whether the people killed were on board the plane or on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda shortly after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport.

Video posted on Twitter showed panicked residents running to a home that was engulfed in flames. It also showed plane debris scattered on the ground.

3:11 p.m.

Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a suburban Southern California neighbourhood and has ignited a fire that burned two houses.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda shortly after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said an unknown number of people on the ground were injured.

He did not immediately have information on the number of people in the plane.

Video posted on Twitter showed panicked residents running to a suburban home that was engulfed in flames.

Images also showed a propeller and plane debris scattered across a driveway and a man dousing a burning object that was on the street with a garden hose.

