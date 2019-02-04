TIMELINE: Cannabis legalization

A reverse timeline on the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada.

Jan. 22, 2019: The provincial deadline for municipalities to opt out of hosting retail cannabis shops. Across Ontario, 77 municipalities opt out, while 337 opt in.

Jan. 15, 2019: Council votes; retail cannabis stores can open up shop in Hamilton starting April 1.

Jan. 11, 2019: The province's pot lottery winners are announced. Of the 16,905 "expressions of interest" received, 25 were selected. Of those, four applicants are said to be in Hamilton.

Oct. 17, 2018: The end of an era; recreational cannabis is legal in Canada.

June 21, 2018: The Cannabis Act receives Royal Assent.

June 20, 2018: The Cannabis Act is passed in the Senate.

April-June 2017: Ontario seeks feedback on the recreational use of cannabis.

April 13, 2017: Bill C-45, the federal Cannabis Act that proposes amendments to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act among others, is introduced in Parliament sparking debate.