The Latest: California crash pilot wasn't ex-Chicago officer

YORBA LINDA, Calif. — The Latest on the deadly crash of a small plane in Southern California (all times local):

11 a.m.

The Chicago Police Department says it has no record that the pilot killed in a deadly California plane crash was a retired officer.

The Orange County, California, Sheriff's Department identified the pilot on Monday as 75-year-old Antonio Pastini and said he was a retired Chicago police officer who had been living in Nevada.