UPDATE: Hamilton schools cancelled Wednesday due to freezing rain

Both Hamilton public and Catholic school boards, as well as Halton Catholic and public schools have cancelled classes and buses as the city braces for freezing rain on Wednesday morning.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, and the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board took to twitter before 6 a.m., cancelling all schools, administrative buildings and child care centres due to the incoming weather.

Mohawk College and McMaster University are also closed. For a full list of closures today, visit our COMMUTER report.

Hamilton and area are being warned of freezing rain beginning early Wednesday and making for a possibly treacherous morning commute.

Hamilton police are asking drivers to use caution and drive according to conditions.

The weather office of Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Hamilton and the rest of southwestern Ontario, warning that ice pellets will likely start falling around 7 a.m. and changing to freezing rain by 10 a.m. and persisting for much of the day before ending in the evening.

Road surfaces are expected to be icy and slippery, and motorists are being warned to adjust their driving along with the changing road conditions.

Environment Canada is also warning that ice buildup could cause tree branches to break.

The Hamilton public school board tweeted Tuesday evening for parents to check its social media and website by 6 a.m. Wednesday for news about potential school closures or bus delays or cancellations.

People in Burlington, the rest of Halton Region and Peel Region are also under a freezing rain warning and are being advised to be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions.