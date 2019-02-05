Warning: Freezing rain to make Hamilton roads treacherous Wednesday morning

Hamilton and area are being warned of freezing rain beginning early Wednesday and making for a possibly treacherous morning commute.

The weather office of Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Hamilton and the rest of southwestern Ontario, warning that ice pellets will likely start falling around 7 a.m. and changing to freezing rain by 10 a.m. and persisting for much of the day before ending in the evening.

Road surfaces are expected to be icy and slippery, and motorists are being warned to adjust their driving along with the changing road conditions.

Environment Canada is also warning that ice buildup could cause tree branches to break.