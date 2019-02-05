Warning: Freezing rain to make roads treacherous Wed. morning

Hamilton and area are being warned of freezing rain beginning early Wednesday and making for a possibly treacherous morning commute.
The weather office of Environment Canada has issued an alert for Hamilton and the rest of southwestern Ontario warning that freezing rain is likely starting around 7 a.m. and could persist for much of the day before ending in the evening.
Road surfaces are expected to become icy and slippery and motorists are being warned to adjust their driving along with the changing road conditions.
Environment Canada is also warning that ice buildup could cause tree branches to break.
In Burlington and the rest of Halton Region, as well as in Peel Region, people are being advised to be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions.
The high for Wednesday in Hamilton is expected to be minus 2 C, but feeling like minus 10 C with the wind chill.
The forecast for Wednesday night is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow — with a low of 1 C.
